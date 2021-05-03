Gov. Lamont announces grants to 27 CT health departments to promote vaccine equity

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is the first state in the country where half of all adults are fully vaccinated. On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said 69 percent have received their first dose.

“If we can get up to 80 percent instead of 70 percent, what a difference that makes,” Gov. Lamont said.

Now, the state is doing more. A total of 27 towns and health departments will split $13 million in federal grant money.

Related: CT officials move forward with banning flavored vapes, bill does include menthol cigarettes

It represents another way to ensure that people in underserved communities will have equal access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’re trying everything we can,” Lamont said. “As you saw, the number of new people getting vaccinated is not going up as quickly as it was a few weeks ago. We realize now we have to work a lot harder in underserved communities and young people. Everybody.”

Earlier this month, local health districts were directed to identify their community and provider partners and describe the activities that the partnerships would be undertaking to address vaccine equity in their coverage areas.

“It was really an open application process for any community looking for extra support,” Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer said. “To hire people to go door to door, to make phone calls.”

The governor said that sometimes it’s about access, and outreach, and that’s what this is all about. The grant amounts for each recipient aren’t available at this time.

Here are the Municipalities and health departments scheduled to receiving funding: