Gov. Lamont announces highway rest areas to be open 24/7

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced Friday that all seven state-operated highway rest area buildings will now be open to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week starting Monday.

The state has four rest areas on Interstate 84, two on Interstate 91 and one on Interstate 95, that are all maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

These rest areas are part of a network of facilities that include 23 service plazas that offer parking, food, rest, relief and other amenities.

Lamont released the following statement on the July 1st opening:

“While certainly well intentioned, I believe the move to shut our state’s rest areas was penny wise and pound foolish. We have to make the necessary investments to attract people to visit and return to our state. This is a small but meaningful step toward making Connecticut more attractive to visitors and our residents alike.”

CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti added:

“My agency has always felt that our seven rest areas are important safety amenities for travelers and truckers,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. “While I’m proud of the fact that we managed to at least keep them open in the face of financial adversity, our residents and visitors to our state deserve better than portable bathrooms. This has been a long timecoming, and I thank Governor Lamont for helping to get us the resources we needed.”

Below are the locations of the rest areas: