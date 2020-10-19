Gov. Lamont announces new financial support for CT arts community amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont announced a grant program on Monday to support Connecticut’s arts community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program will provide up to $9 million in grants to certain nonprofit arts organizations to help them recover from the pandemic. It will utilize federal Cares Act funding from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Office of the Arts will administer this Covid Relief Fund for the Arts program with the goal of supporting:

Arts nonprofits for whom grants will make a difference in terms of survival or rehiring; and

Arts nonprofits that have had to curtail operations for a period of time due to the pandemic and which have had limited ability to reopen due to pandemic restrictions and/or have had to pivot their service delivery due to pandemic restrictions.

Qualifying organizations will receive a base grant of $5,000 and the maximum reward is $750,000.

“Connecticut’s arts community provides an incredible amount of good for our state and supports thousands of jobs. The ongoing, global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many aspects of our lives, and many of our state’s nonprofit arts organizations are struggling to recover from its impact. This program will provide some support so that these groups can continue providing the services in our state that so many depend on.” Governor Ned Lamont

Organizations that are eligible for funding include:

Performing Arts Centers: Multi-purpose facilities for arts programming, including theaters that present live performances and/or live classes;

Performing Groups: Groups of artists who perform works of art (e.g., an orchestra, theater, or dance group). To qualify, the organization must either own the venue in which it performs and/or spend more than 20 percent of its annual operating budget on rental of space used to perform; and

Schools of the Arts: Organizations that have arts education as its primary educational mission (e.g. community art schools).

The Connecticut Office of the Arts will be accepting applications for the program between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3, and all contracts must be executed by Dec. 30. For more information on eligibility requirements and the application process, click here.