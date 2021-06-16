Gov. Lamont announces new home for nation’s only National Science Foundation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Lamont announced Wednesday that Tunxis Community College will be home to nation’s only National Science Foundation next generation manufacturing technology center.

The National Science Foundation awarded Tunxis Community College and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) College of Technology with a $7.5 million dollar grant to lead the country’s only NSF National Center for Next Generation Manufacturing.

The press release said, “the center will partner with leadership teams from Columbus State Community College in Ohio, College of the Canyons in California, Central Community College in Nebraska, and Indian River State College in Florida. As well as collaborators from education, industry, government and private and public organizations from throughout the United States to operationalize Industry 4.0 initiatives in Connecticut and throughout the nation.”

“Advanced manufacturing is a major component of Connecticut’s economic future,” Gov. Lamont said.

The new center will be located at 21 Spring Lane, next to Tunxis’s Farmington campus. Renovation of the facility is expected to begin summer of 2021.

“This is a big deal for Connecticut,” Dr. Jane Gates, interim president for CSCU, said. “The advanced manufacturing technology centers at our community colleges create transformational opportunities for the students they serve – with job placement rates above 90 percent and a rising demand for skilled manufacturing employees. This NSF investment is recognition of the value and effectiveness of our manufacturing programs.”

The center will provide educational models and professional development for high school and higher education faculty to create an online repository of resources that can be used for building seamless, stackable credential career pathways in advanced manufacturing. The models will incorporate industry credentials, micro-credentials, badging and certificates that will prepare students for lucrative jobs in advanced manufacturing.