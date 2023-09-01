HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced a nominee Friday to serve as an Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Governor Lamont named Nora R. Dannehy of Glastonbury as the person who will replace Maria Araújo Kahn who resigned after being confirmed on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit earlier this year.

“Nora has a reputation in Connecticut as a fighter of corruption and crooked public officials, providing protections that ensure our justice system is shielding the interests of the people and not the powerful,” Governor Lamont said. “She has never been intimidated to back down from a fight against those in the highest levels of government, and her work has resulted in groundbreaking reforms in Connecticut that will forever shape how we elect public officials and their requirements for openness and transparency. She is incredibly qualified to serve on the bench and will be a great addition to the Supreme Court.”

The 62-year-old was born in Willimantic and has previously served in several roles with the U.S. Department of Justice from 1991 to 2010, including becoming the first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

“I am honored and humbled by the governor’s nomination and I recognize the tremendous responsibility this position brings,” Dannehy said. “I appreciate that this is the first step in the process, and if confirmed I will fully and eagerly do everything I can to serve the people of Connecticut to the best of my ability.”