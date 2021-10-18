Gov. Lamont announces sports betting, iCasino to open to all adults 21+ on Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sports betting and iCasino in Connecticut will be opened to all adults age 21+ starting Tuesday, Oct. 19.

On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) authorized the full launch to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The full launch follows a seven-day “soft launch” last week that gave 750 people access to sports betting.

The Connecticut Lottery, the Mohegan Tribe (Mohegan Sun), and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe (Foxwoods) can start offering online betting to all adults 21 and older through their online gaming operating partners: Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

Both tribes may also offer iCasino in which more than 130 games have been approved by DCP for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.

Governor Lamont said of the launch, “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents. I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly.”

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming. Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.