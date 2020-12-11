Gov. Lamont appoints Danbury Mayor Boughton as Dept. of Revenue Services Commissioner

(WTNH) — Danbury’s Mayor Mark Boughton will be leaving city hall to start working at the state capitol.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday morning that he appointed Boughton to serve as the Commissioner of Department of Revenue Services for the State of Connecticut.

He will begin serving as Commissioner on Friday, Dec. 18, and plans to resign his position as mayor before taking on his new role.

“Mark has earned a reputation as being a dedicated public servant and hard worker, and his experience as mayor provides him with a considerable amount of knowledge on the inner workings of government, particularly when it comes to the impacts certain measures can have on the local level, where they are closest to home,” Governor Lamont said in the announcement. “I firmly believe that a bigger table, open door, and creative solutions will help produce the best outcomes for the people of our state, regardless of someone’s political affiliation. I thank Mark for making the decision to join our administration and I look forward to having him serve in this important capacity.”

“I’m looking forward to leading the department and bringing my experience and expertise to the State of Connecticut,” Boughton said. “My dedication to public service hasn’t changed. After years serving one of Connecticut’s largest cities, I am excited about the chance to serve the people of the State of Connecticut in the Lamont administration. Governor Lamont’s team has shown its dedication to the people of our state since he took office, especially during this pandemic, and they have been great to work with through this transition. I stood by the governor when our state saw its first case of COVID-19 back in March, and I am proud to become a member of his team as he continues to lead the state during this unprecedented period.”

Boughton, a Republican, is currently serving his tenth consecutive term as mayor of Danbury, which makes him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

Scott Jackson most recently held the position of commissioner, who resigned earlier this year to accept a role in the New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker administration. John Biello has been serving as acting commissioner during the interim.

The governor’s office said Boughton’s nomination is being sent to the Connecticut General Assembly for its advice and consent.