Gov. Lamont approves deployment of 200 additional CT National Guard members to U.S. Capitol

Members of the National Guard stand outside the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday he is authorizing the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C.

The additional members is set to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power for the upcoming inauguration.

Related: Local, state agencies on guard for possible protests at State Capitol

This sets Connecticut’s contribution to more than 300 Guardsmen along with equipment and supplies.

“At the request of the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, I am approving the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C., to aid in the effort to protect our democracy during the upcoming inauguration,” Governor Lamont said.