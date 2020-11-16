Gov. Lamont asks Trump to extend National Guard virus support

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has requested that the National Guard be allowed to continue supporting the state’s coronavirus response efforts through the middle of next year.

The governor, in a letter to President Donald Trump, also requests that the federal government pick up 100% of the cost of using those troops. The current authorization is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31.

More than 1,000 members of the Guard have been deployed in Connecticut during the pandemic, performing tasks such as setting up field hospitals, distributing personal protective equipment, assisting in nursing home inspections and helping to run COVID-19 testing sites.