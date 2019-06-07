Gov. Lamont attempts to bring movie, TV companies to Connecticut

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is attempting to lure Hollywood companies to conduct business in Connecticut.

Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said Friday that they reached out to Netflix, Disney, and AMC executives to explain why the state is the perfect location for them to do business.

This comes after the three companies announced that they are considering pulling production of their movies and television shows out of Georgia due to that state passing one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

Both Lamont and Bysiewicz wrote letters to the companies' top executives to point out how Connecticut "supports their opposition to laws that curb women's reproductive rights," and has "nationally competitive production tax incentives that are ideal for companies like theirs."

Lamont released in the following statement in a press release:

"States that are adopting legislation that severely curb women's reproductive rights are sending shockwaves across the country, including in the business community, and rightly so. Here in Connecticut, I am particularly proud that support for protecting the ability of women to make informed decisions about their health and bodies is not only strong, but it is also bipartisan. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect women's healthcare rights, and stand in solidarity with businesses who feel the same. We wholeheartedly agree with and support the position of these companies and urge them to consider Connecticut."

"Connecticut recently ranked third among states for working mothers. In addition to offering some of the best childcare and professional opportunities, we understand that women's issues are economic issues. Our state strongly protects the right of women to make their own reproductive healthcare choices so that they can best support their careers and their families."

Connecticut is already home to popular media companies such as Blue Sky Studios, NBCUniversal, CBS Sports, ITVAmerica, ESPN, WWE, and A&E.

