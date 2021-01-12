Gov. Lamont authorizes deployment of 100+ CT National Guard members to DC to ensure peaceful transition of power

Connecticut Air National Guardsmen with the 103rd Airlift Wing, pre-flight check a C-130H Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Conn., before flying over hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state of Connecticut during a salute to Connecticut health care workers as part of Operation American Resolve May 13, 2020. The flyover is a way for the Connecticut National Guard to say thank you to the thousands of first responders and essential personnel at the front line to COVID-19 response efforts.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has authorized the deployment of more than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, DC “to ensure the peaceful transition of presidential power and protect our democracy.”

This comes nearly a week after pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol building in DC in a violent riot that sent lawmakers, staffers, and reporters into undisclosed locations to shelter. This as Congress in a joint session was in the midst of affirming Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Governor Lamont said Tuesday, the state’s Air Guard has placed C-130H aircraft and crews on alert status. That aircraft is capable of moving personnel across the country if needed, the gov. says.

Governor Lamont stressed that the deployment of National Guard members to DC will not impact the ongoing efforts in CT to maintain and combat COVID-19.