Gov. Lamont: Connecticut distributed 500,000 self-tests in one week

Connecticut
Posted: / Updated:

Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits (Getty)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state of Connecticut distributed another 500,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations, according to Governor Lamont.

This brings the total amount the state has delivered this month to 3.6 million.

“We’ve got one of the largest COVID-19 self-test distribution operations of any state in the area, and I am appreciative of the many groups that are working with the state to get these out to the communities they serve,” Governor Lamont said. “We’ve got thousands more self-tests on order, and we are working to get them out as quickly as they come in from our vendors.”

Some deliveries from the week of January 17 include:

  • 350,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services/vulnerable populations, K-12 students and teachers, first responders, and non-licensed childcare programs;
  • 83,000 self-tests to community groups and vulnerable populations;
  • 50,000 self-tests to nursing homes for visitor testing.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

