NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont will visit the state’s PPE commodities warehouse in New Britain on Tuesday.

The state is ramping up efforts to get PPE to those who need it most. Governor Lamont says we’re starting to see the supply and demand level out. The shipment is going out next week directly to the state’s nursing homes.

The governor also mentioned in his news conference on Monday that his reopen committee will be discussing reopening protocols this Thursday.