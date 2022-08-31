HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont declared on Wednesday that Aug. 31 will now be recognized as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut, to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of addiction and overdoses.

Addiction and subsequent overdosing is a nationwide struggle, especially when it involves opioids.

In light of this, Gov. Lamont is encouraging residents who need support or treatment, whether it be for themselves or someone else, to reach out to one of the many statewide services aimed at helping people.

You can visit www.liveloud.org or call 1-800-563-4086 any time, 24 hours a day.

“Addiction is an illness that should be treated just as any other medical condition,” Governor Lamont said. “We will no longer allow opioid use disorder to hide in the shadows – it needs to be openly discussed[…] I strongly encourage anyone seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one to reach out to the large network of resources we have in Connecticut. Treatment is available, and anyone facing this illness should not lose hope.”