Gov. Lamont denounces hate crimes, racial slurs in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news briefing denouncing hate crimes and racial slurs on Wednesday.

The governor is at Mary Cheney Library in Manchester. He is joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Manchester mayor Jay Moran and a number of state lawmakers and town officials from Manchester, as well as East Hartford.

In his opening remarks, the Governor talked about how Connecticut is facing two evil and highly contagious viruses right now – COVID-19 and racism. Lamont also called on residents to speak up and act if they see instances of racism, using the “see something, say something” mantra.

Governor Lamont went on to challenge President Trump to stand up to, and call out racism, saying that the President is more likely to defend Confederate statues than the Statue of Liberty.

@GovNedLamont says we need a President of the United States who will stand up against racism. He says @POTUS wouldn’t lose sleep if the Statue of Liberty 🗽 we’re knocked off her pedestal. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport pic.twitter.com/QL1kvM3UjG — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) July 1, 2020

Several other speakers have given passionate speeches about their personal experiences with the systemic racism this event is calling out.

You can watch the live press conference below and check back for more updates.