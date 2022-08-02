Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont directed all flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday to honor a fallen U.S. Army Reserve Master Sergeant from Connecticut.

The Master Sergeant, 41-year-old Michael D. Clark of Bolton, was killed by a lightning strike during a training exercise with the U.S. Army Reserve in Georgia last month. The strike injured nine other soldiers.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on August 3 through sunset on August 4. Since no other flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, city officials said state, municipal, corporate, and other flags should also be lowered during this time.

Gov. Lamont noted that Clark, who is a Glastonbury High School graduate, “dedicated his life to military service.” Clark enlisted in the army 22 years ago and was deployed four times.

“The members of the military make so many sacrifices in the course of their duties, and this tragedy is a reminder of everything they do to defend our country,” Gov. Lamont said. “I am deeply grateful for Master Sergeant Clark’s courage and commitment. Our hearts are with his family and friends as they grieve.”

Funeral services are scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Windsor.