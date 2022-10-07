Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that all flags should be directed to half-staff on Sunday to honor fallen firefighters in the state.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9 in recognition of the National Firefighters Memorial Service, an observation of firefighters who died in the line of duty. The annual recognition occurs during Fire Prevention Week.

The direction includes state, municipal, corporate, and other flags during this time.

Gov. Lamont said firefighters are heroes, noting that they “dedicate their careers to the protection of our communities and the safety of those who live in them.”

“They put themselves in danger on a moment’s notice, at times putting their own lives in danger to shield others,” Gov. Lamont said. “We owe it to them to honor their fearlessness. I am thankful to all of the firefighters in Connecticut, and I encourage everyone to reflect upon those firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.”