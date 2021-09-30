Lamont directs state agencies, National Guard to prepare for staffing shortages due to non-compliance with vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont is directing the executive branch state agency to prepare for employees to be placed on unpaid leave beginning next week due to non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Lamont has instructed Major General Francis Evon to begin planning for the Connecticut National Guard activation. Lamont’s office says the National Guard may be deployed under state active duty to support operations until replacement employees can be hired or non-compliant employees come into compliance.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 20,000 employees, which is 63 percent, have indicated they are fully vaccinated. There are nearly 4,000, which is 12 percent, that will do weekly testing.

“I continue to remain optimistic that our employees will submit their testing and vaccination information quickly,” Lamont said. “But as we have done throughout the pandemic, we will prepare for the worst to prevent impacts to the critical services the state provides. The health and safety of our employees and the people of Connecticut remain our top priority. We have provided most state employees with the option to get tested weekly instead of getting vaccinated, providing more flexibility than our neighboring states. We have also provided our employees with a compliance grace period. There is no reason all our employees should not be in compliance. I continue to count on state employees to lead by example and to respect their co-workers and the public by complying with this executive order, which is the law.”

According to Lamont’s office, just over 8,000, 25 percent, are still in non-compliant status. His office says that’s a reduction of over 2,000 in the past two days.

The National Guard released a statement saying:

“Connecticut National Guard members have stepped up to support this state throughout this pandemic in capacities ranging from skilled nursing facility inspection to distributing food to those in need to delivering PPE to health districts and first responders. Now, in this phase of the pandemic, we potentially may need to support critical activities. Typically, this is to protect life/limb/eyesight and property, but the last two years have taught us to be flexible and that we may be called upon to support the state in new ways. We, in concert with our other agencies and the Governor’s office, are closely monitoring critical sectors and key positions that may be affected by a labor shortage and we are looking at options for filling in critical capability gaps. At this time, we haven’t been asked to support any particular function, but we will continue to monitor and prepare as necessary. As an organization we have a variety of different types of units and our members have a variety of different civilian skill sets.”

State employees have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 to provide proof of vaccination or compliance with weekly testing requirements. If they fail to do this, they will be placed on unpaid leave as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 5, but no later than Monday, Oct. 11.