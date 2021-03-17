Gov. Lamont discusses health benefits of Transportation Climate Initiative, while opponents say it’s another gas tax

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Would you be willing to pay more at the pump if it meant cleaner air and healthier communities? That’s an effort some say is on the table at the Capitol. But others say it’s a gas tax. The governor defended his Transportation Climate Initiative.

Governor Ned Lamont is pushing a plan he says would generate a billion dollars and help make the air cleaner to combat a climate crisis. But opponents say it’ll cost you…

In Middletown, standing in front of the state’s first electric school bus, advocates joined the governor to support his a legislative plan known as the Transportation Climate Initiative. They say vehicle emissions help create climate crisis and they want more electric school buses for one.

“What’s gonna make the difference in taking this from a pilot, a one off project, to something we can scale all across the state of Connecticut,” said Ben Florsheim, Middletown Mayor.

Their reasoning: health and environmental issues that are greater in black and brown communities where asthma rates can be four times higher.

“We invest in our children. We get them up every morning. We get them dressed and we get them fed. We send them off to terrific schools because we care about their future. But we put them into buses that are spewing out diesel emissions, exhaust that is harming their developing lungs,” said Katie Dykes, Commissioner of State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and DC are looking to partner with Connecticut. The plan would put a cap emissions and reduce greenhouse gases by an estimated 26 percent.

Opponents say it would add another tax on top of three existing gasoline taxes

“It shouldn’t happen on the backs of Connecticut motorists, especially the working class and poor,” said an opponent.

“The cost of gasoline is going to soar,” said another opponent.

“The oil guys don’t like it very much and it’s the right thing to do. A small tax on carbon and it’s capped at 5 cents,” said Lamont.

The bill is at committee level and hasn’t been taken up by House or Senate.