Gov. Lamont discusses what needs to happen for state to reopen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has hinted at what part of the state we could see reopen first as reports say hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to drop for the fifth day in a row.

For two weeks, protesters circled the state capitol and the governor’s residents demanding the state reopen. Governor Lamont has said we need to see seven to ten straight days of declining hospitalizations and have ramped up testing before moving into reopening possibilities.

A common gripe among protesters voicing to reopen the state is why big box stores allowed to open but smaller retail shops forced to close. They want that changed and Governor Lamont says that could be the first part of the state to reopen.

The Governor highlighted a partnership with CVS Health to open the rapid testing site in New Haven. He says the state is leading the charge on ramping up testing and encouraged the federal government to help.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have dropped for five straight days in a row and the governor says he’s focused on a key date.

“May 20th is a big date. We’re going to have more testing by then. Give us a better idea of what the infection rate looks like around different parts of the state. And we’re going to have more PPE,” Gov. Lamont said.

“We appreciate his thinking of taking care of us all, but people are suffering right now, and they’re not suffering with COVID,” Marnee Palladino of Middlebury.

Keep in mind: There are still 1,700 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and more than 2,000 people have died in our state.