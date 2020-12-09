Gov. Lamont encouraging uninsured residents to enroll in Access Health CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Time is running out for uninsured Connecticut residents to enroll in Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT.

Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a press conference Wednesday to encourage residents to take advantage of Access Health CT’s annual open enrollment period.

The open enrollment period ends on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Coverage for those who enroll during that time period will start on Jan 1, 2021.

To enroll, go to accesshealthct.com, or call 1-855-909-2428. You can also visit any of their six locations across Connecticut.

The press conference will be available to stream today at 1 p.m. on WNTH.com and on the free News 8 app.