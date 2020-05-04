Gov. Lamont expected to make announcement regarding schools reopening

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement sometime this week regarding when schools will reopen or if they will.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York schools will not be reopening this school year. He’s the first governor in the Tri-state area to make that decision.

In the meantime, Governor Charlie Baker in Massachusetts also made the announcement that schooling will stay online through the end of the school year.

New Hampshire has decided to end their school year early on May 30.

Here in Connecticut, the state’s largest teachers union is urging Governor Lamont to be cautious before deciding whether to reopen schools this semester.

“The response in these surveys was overwhelmingly in favor of safety and waiting,” said Mary Yordon, Pres. Norwalk AFT.

“We are also pretty sure there are a whole bunch of parents out there that would be very concerned about putting their children back into schools right now,” said Jeff Leake, President of CEA.

Again, that decision coming from Governor Lamont is expected later this week. It comes after the governor announced the four tier reopening plan last week focusing on some businesses across the state.