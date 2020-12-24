Gov. Lamont extends current moratorium on residential evictions to February in new executive order

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order that extends the current moratorium on residential evictions through February.

Under the executive order, the current moratorium on residential evictions has extended to Feb. 9, 2021. Evictions are also banned until Jan. 2.

Renters are given the option to apply a portion of security deposits toward their rent, but the deposit must be more than one month’s rent.

For more information, visit the official document release from the state here.