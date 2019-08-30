Gov. Lamont gets his own Woodstock Music Festival

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — State Senator George Logan of Ansonia played his Jimi Hendrix inspired version of the National Anthem to help kick off Governor Ned Lamont’s Woodstock plus 50, battle of the bands at the Woodstock Fair.

Five local bands competed while playing songs that were performed at the original Woodstock Music festival in upstate New York back in 1969. The Governor was 15-years-old when the first Woodstock happened and he says his parents wouldn’t let him go.

He’s been talking about doing this for almost a year, “We had a lot of folks from the town and the First Selectman who were enthused about this idea. They’re probably going to have 200,000 plus people come to the Woodstock Fair over the next three days.”

But the Battle of the Bands is not the only contest here says Woodstock Fair President Patricia Kelly, “There’s games for the children to play, We also have people bake their apple pies and there’s a contest for baking the best apple pie.”

It started over 150 years ago as an agricultural fair and that’s still a big part of it. But there’s also plenty to eat and plenty of fun at the midway. It’s a great fair and runs through Labor Day.

