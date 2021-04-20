Gov. Lamont gives update on efforts to streamline HR functions of state government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– They say the wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly. And Governor Ned Lamont says he’s been on a mission to change that. On Tuesday, he toured one effort and it involves human capital.

This was one of Governor Lamont’s top priorities. Streamlining HR is not the most visual of subject matters. But it’s one they say has saved millions of dollars.

They say it’s the first time Connecticut has revamped Human Resources and Governor Lamont says it’s saving the state $10 million annually

“Between those savings, with less people needing to rehire, as well as some offsetting investments in the new technology, we’re expecting to save about 20 percent on the cost of HR services for the state of Connecticut,” said Josh Geballe, COO State of CT.

Each of the 16 large state agencies used to run HR independently and there was a backlog for 500 leave applications and dozens of retirements. Those services are now centralized and the backlog is gone. A process several years in the making.

“We’ve developed a contemporary shared services model of HR service delivery here in this state that models much of what the private sector and other government agencies do,” said Nicholas Hermes, Chief HR Officer, State of CT.

Some 40 percent of state employees are set to retire in the coming years. The state says it will be looking for fewer replacements. And Lamont says he hopes young graduates will consider state service.

“It’s more than centralization, it’s more than streamlining, it’s more than technology. It’s about really attracting the very best talent,” said Lamont.

And if you add up all of the Governor’s streamlining efforts across IT, the DMV like online registrations, they say all together it has saved over $115 million.