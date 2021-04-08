Gov. Lamont highlights business skills of youths under the guidance of DCF

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Serving kids with complex needs, Governor Ned Lamont stopped by a DCF facility that serves boys Thursday.

This DCF facility serves kids with complex needs. They do so by focusing on building skills that they can use for a lifetime.

Governor Lamont was in East Windsor to highlight the Albert Solnit Children’s Center North Campus. It’s a residential treatment facility that serves 23 boys, ages 13-17 . They run vocational training programs like car detailing and young chefs.

The governor saw where students can tap trees and make maple syrup, and a virtual reality room where they can move piano keys or make fish swim.

“Many of them have histories of trauma, psychosis or depression, or anxiety. We have a really talented team of people from psychiatrists to psychologists, and we basically create a holding environment for those young people where we can not only address their psychiatric needs, but we’re focused on treating the entire person,” said Dr. Brett Rayford, Superintendent.

“Connecticut loves its kids. Connecticut loves all of its kids,” said Lamont.

Lawmakers in attendance say they want to work on ensuring places like this have even more resources going forward.