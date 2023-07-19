Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will host a signing ceremony in Hartford Wednesday morning for a series of bills that will protect reproductive rights in the state.

The ceremony follows the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. During the ceremony, he will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, as well as a handful of lawmakers and advocates.

One of the bills, Public Act 23-52, is a new law that allows pharmacists to prescribe birth control in the state. The law is a first of its kind in Connecticut, which follows suit of 20 other states.

The other bills include:

Public Act 23-128: enacts protections for Connecticut medical providers who offer reproductive health care services against adverse actions taken by another state

Public Act 23-41: increases access to reproductive health care services by college students at public institutions of higher education

Public Act 23-56: establishes safeguards against the collection, sharing, and selling of personal data online, including health-related information

Gov. Lamont has adamantly stood by women’s reproductive rights. In 2022, he signed a first-in-the-nation law that protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who have fled other states that banned the procedure.