NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)-- As Hurricane Henri approaches the state, Connecticut's Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a warning Saturday on carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of fuel-burning equipment during power outages.

Heavy wind is expected Sunday, which could lead to many power outages across the state. DPH wants to remind residents that portable generators and indoor use of grills can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.