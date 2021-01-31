Gov. Lamont implements travel ban on some tractor-trailers ahead of snowstorm; excludes trucks providing COVID response supplies

tractor-trailer trucks in a line at a rest stop ** Note: Slight blurriness, best at smaller sizes

Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday evening, Governor Ned Lamont announced he had implemented a travel ban on certain tractor-trailers effective Monday at 5 a.m. ahead of the significant snowstorm expected Monday into Tuesday.

The move made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the people of the state.”

RELATED: CT cities, towns bracing for first significant snowstorm of 2021; around 12” expected, blizzard warning possible

Effective at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, the order bans:

All empty and tandem tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstates 84, 91, and 95.

All tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstate 84.

However, the release from the governor’s office says, “The order is being done in collaboration with neighboring states that are implementing similar travel restrictions during the storm and excludes those providing emergency supplies necessary for response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines, testing supplies, and medications. It will remain in effect until further notice.”