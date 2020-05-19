Gov. Lamont issues new executive order impacting summer schools, camps and reopening date of businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont issued another coronavirus related executive order on Monday night, this time impacting camps and summer schools.

According to the order, the operations of day camps, that were not operating as of May 5, 2020, are not to begin operating until June 22, 2020. The Commissioner of Early Childhood will issue guidance on the safe operation of day camps, which are to “comply with the limitations on child group sizes and enhance health procedure requirements placed on child care programs.”

All resident (overnight) camps are now prohibited under this executive order.

When it comes to summer school, all programs operated by local or regional boards of education will not begin until July 6, 2020. The Commissioner of Education will issue guidance on the limited operation of summer school programs that are permitted to engage in-person classes. Any private schools and non-public schools that hold summer school are encouraged to follow the same schedule and guidance.

Additionally, this order extends the prohibition of large gatherings, as well as restrictions on off-track betting, indoor fitness, and movie theaters to June 20.

It also offers further clarification when it comes to the May 20 reopening of certain businesses and restaurants, as well as how mixed drinks are permitted for takeout delivery.

Read the full executive order below or click here: