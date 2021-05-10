Gov. Lamont kicks off CT Economic Development Week in Hartford

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Economic Development Week begins Monday and runs through the week.

A series of panels will be held highlighting the success of local businesses.

It’ll be providing budding entrepreneurs with tools they need to get their ideas off the ground.

Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. to kick off Economic Development Week. You can watch on WTNH.com.

