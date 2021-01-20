Gov. Lamont, local lawmakers react to inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to Biden’s inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont and local lawmakers are reacting to Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Gov. Lamont tweeted, “Congratulations to my good friend, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I know you will lead our nation through this pandemic and work to unite our nation.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement on the Inauguration in the form of a letter to New Haven residents:

Dear New Haven Residents, Today is Inauguration Day and one that I am sure we all will never forget. I want to congratulate our new 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, and 49th Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Today is an emotional day: over these past tumultuous four years, we lost sight of many issues in our country and, in many ways, are divided. Last November, the majority in our nation made a statement at the polls to say that divisiveness and hate have no home in America, to say that we should base policies on science and data, to say that we should invest in those who are struggling the most, to say that we should lead on the global stage on issues around climate change and that we should strengthen our democratic institutions rather than undermine them. While President Biden and Vice President Harris are facing challenges unlike any that U.S. leadership has seen in decades, I am confident in their ability to confront these challenges and mend our country. As the Mayor of New Haven, I also know that new leadership in Washington will have a direct benefit to the very things we value in our City. Our City reflects closely many of the challenges we face as a nation – many have lost their jobs to the pandemic, some of our public school children have fallen behind, many of our businesses are hanging by a thread, undocumented residents continue to face uncertainty, and many residents have had serious health impacts from COVID-19. As we turn the page today, I am relieved and hopeful that we now have the leadership to help us confront these challenges together in partnership with the federal government. With new leadership, America can now be a leading, trusted voice and partner to work with us as we move forward. Let’s get to work.

CT Treasure Shawn T. Wooden released the following statement on the “Vice President Harris’ achievements in breaking numerous glass ceilings”:

“Today’s inaugural ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is an important step on our country’s path towards healing. While they are taking office amidst a global pandemic, economic downturn, and racial reckoning, I am fully confident in their ability to get our country back on track. President Biden’s leadership and history of resilience, humility and hope are uniquely suited for him to meet the greatest challenges of our time with grace. The Biden Administration’s commitment to uniting our nation and prioritizing the health, safety and economic security of all Americans will help us end this public health crisis and quicken the economic recovery. President Biden’s plans to accelerate the vaccine rollout will not only save American lives but also continue to give the financial markets confidence that a stabilizing economic forecast and economic recovery is in sight. This administration has also shown a commitment to stabilizing state and local finances by proposing $350 billion in aid as part of their new stimulus relief bill. This critical funding would offset the probability of state and local governments being forced to make cuts to their workforces, including some of our most essential workers here in Connecticut such as firefighters, teachers, and public works employees who have stepped up and answered the call to protect their communities throughout this crisis. With multiple, overlapping crises, President Biden also understands that the pandemic and economic crisis have impacted Black and Brown communities especially hard. His racial equity agenda seeks to prioritize building an inclusive economy by addressing racial economic disparities and making a long-term investment in our nation’s economy. This commitment to racial equity is critical to America reaching its promise. Among historic achievements today includes the numerous glass ceilings Vice President Kamala Harris has broken as the first Black woman, Asian American — and first HBCU alum Vice President. Vice President Harris brings a wealth of intellect, tenacity, and resolve to the White House. Her uniquely American story is an inspiring one. In her new leadership role, girls and women of all races and ethnicities can envision themselves serving at the highest levels of government; overcoming the many obstacles that women and color continue to face in America. Just as she did as Attorney General of California and U.S. Senator, Vice President Harris will quickly rise to the occasion, excel in her role, and make our country very proud.”

State Senator Doug McCrory (D-Hartford) also issued the following statement on the inauguration.