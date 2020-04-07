Gov. Lamont looking to secure 60,000 laptops for students

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will be participating in a meeting on Tuesday that will consider proposals to take necessary actions to secure 60,000 laptops for high school students in the state.

Several students are out of school and need computers at home with a program that will help them with their online courses. The initiative also maintains social distancing. The governor says this plan will help the students with their online courses.

That meeting will be held over the phone with Partnership for Connecticut.