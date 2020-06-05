Gov. Lamont moves up phase 2 reopening to June 17

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced that Phase 2 of Connecticut’s reopening plan will be moved up three days ahead of its original June 20 date.

In a series of tweets, Gov. Lamont said the next phase will begin June 17 to avoid the potentially busy Father’s Day weekend crowds.

We'll release additional safety guidance for businesses that fall under Phase 2 in the next couple of days. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 5, 2020

He also says additional safety guidance will be issued soon for businesses. The change in plans is likely due to the recent downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Phase 2 of the plan includes indoor dining at restaurants, personal services and the reopening of gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, outdoor amusement parks, museums, social clubs, pools, and outdoor arts and entertainment events up to 50 people.

