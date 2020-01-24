Gov. Lamont names new CEO for Connecticut Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Authority

(WTNH) — Paid family and medical leave’ for thousands of Connecticut workers is now a little closer to becoming reality.

Governor Lamont has named Andrea Barton-Reeves as the first CEO of the Connecticut Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Authority.

The governor signed the bill last year and it’s expected to begin in 2022. Starting next year: a half-a-percent tax on your wages will pay for it.

“This ground breaking legislation, a vision of Governor Lamont, now makes it possible for thousands of working families to care for those they love without sacrificing financial security or their employment,” Barton-Reeves.

Barton-Reeves has been the president of HARC for the past ten years. That non-profit delivers services to people with intellectual disabilities in the greater Hartford area.