Gov. Lamont, New England governors call for revamp of regional electricity system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont and four other governors of northeast states are calling for reforms of New England’s regional electricity system for clean, affordable, and reliable electricity.

In a release, the governors say that they recognize the critical role of New England’s wholesale electricity market in climate change and cost-effectively reducing economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions.

Governor Lamont released a statement on the call for reforms.

“When Connecticut deregulated our electricity sector, we were promised competition, lower risk for ratepayers, more affordable electricity, and a system that respects and accommodates our clean energy mandates. What we got is a system that has actively hindered our efforts to decarbonize the grid, and imposed burdensome costs on Connecticut ratepayers to fix market design failures. Working together with our neighboring states, I’m committed to achieving a regional electricity grid that provides the affordable, clean, and reliable electricity that Connecticut families and businesses deserve.” Governor Lamont

Lamont, along with Maine Governor Janet Mills, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, and Vermont Governor Phil Scott are seeking to reform market design, transmission planning, and the governance of the ISO-New England, which is the independent system operator for the power system in New England.

The four other governors also released statements on modernizing the regional electricity system.

“It is far past time that New England reforms how its electric grid is managed. The wholesale electricity markets must advance and support clean energy laws and policies, as the states demand decarbonization and markets and consumers support more renewables. ISO-New England must keep pace with state priorities and it must be more transparent and accountable in its decision making, broadening its focus to include consumer and environment concerns as well as reliability and cost.” Governor Mills

“To meet to our administration’s goal of net zero emissions in Massachusetts by 2050, the Commonwealth needs a regional electricity system that can support the delivery of clean, affordable, and reliable energy to residents and businesses. My administration looks forward to working with our partner states, ISO-New England and stakeholders to build a more transparent, modern and cost-effective power system that will allow New England states to meet our ambitious climate change and clean energy goals while creating a better future for our residents.” Governor Baker

“Here in Rhode Island, we’re committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonizing our future. I’m proud that we’re on track to achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. In order to meet our shared clean energy goals and aggressively combat climate change, it’s clear we need to take a regional approach.” Governor Raimondo

“I’ve long said our work to address climate change can and must also work to make energy more affordable for Vermonters, so I’m pleased to be a part of this regional approach to achieving both of these priorities. With a strategic, multi-state approach we can have a greater impact on both climate change mitigation and energy affordability.” Governor Scott

The states will convene open forums in the coming months so interested stakeholders can participate in the plan.