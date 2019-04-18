Connecticut

Gov. Lamont, officials to speak on Connecticut's economy

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:05 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 05:09 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Lamont will speak at a forum in Hartford discussing Connecticut's economy Thursday afternoon. 

The forum is titled, "The Future Works: Connecticut's Economy on the Rise."

Related: Millstone celebrates agreement which could keep it open

Lamont will give the opening remarks Boston Fed Senior Economist Dr. Jeffrey Thompson will also give a talk on the findings of an in-depth study of the state's economy. 

The forum will take place at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 2 p.m. Thursday. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center