Gov. Lamont, officials to speak on Connecticut's economy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Lamont will speak at a forum in Hartford discussing Connecticut's economy Thursday afternoon.

The forum is titled, "The Future Works: Connecticut's Economy on the Rise."

Related: Millstone celebrates agreement which could keep it open

Lamont will give the opening remarks Boston Fed Senior Economist Dr. Jeffrey Thompson will also give a talk on the findings of an in-depth study of the state's economy.

The forum will take place at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 2 p.m. Thursday.