HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont directed the U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half staff on Monday, to honor Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead, who died in the line of duty on Friday.

Officials said that flags should be lowered immediately and remain down until sunset on the day of Halstead’s burial. Though, this date has not yet been decided.

Pictured: Late Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead, died at the age of 73

Halstead passed away late on Friday night in his home, after responding to one last call. Reports indicated he fell ill when he returned home, and first responders were unable to resuscitate him. Halstead died at 73 years old, after 57 years with the fire department.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, officials said that all other flags should also be lowered during the this period of time to honor the late fire chief.

Governor Lamont will send out a notification when flags can be returned to full staff.

“Chief Halstead provided decades of service to the community in which he grew up and the community he loved,” Governor Lamont said. “His dedication is exemplary, and we are lucky to have leaders like him protecting the residents of Connecticut.”

“Our state’s firefighters are some of the most courageous citizens in Connecticut, and we will forever be indebted to their service,” said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “My most sincere condolences go out to Chief Halstead’s family, friends, colleagues, and the Sandy Hook community.”

Chief Halstead joined the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in January 1965 when he turned 16, according to his colleagues. He has served as its chief since 1978.