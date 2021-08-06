Gov. Lamont orders long-term care facility staff in CT to be vaccinated against COVID-19

(WTNH) — Gov. Lamont directed that an executive order be issued Friday to require employees of all long-term care facilities in Connecticut to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Executive Order No. 13B, which takes effect immediately, requires staff from these facilities to receive at least their first dose of the vaccine no later than Sept. 7, 2021.

Failure of a qualifying facility to comply with this order will subject the facility to a $20,000 civil penalty per day.

The definition of long-term care facilities includes:

nursing homes;

residential care homes;

assisted living services agencies (i.e. agencies that provide staff to certain long-term care facilities);

intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities;

managed residential communities; and

chronic disease hospitals

“We know for a fact that COVID-19 presents increased risk of severe illness and death among older adults, particularly those who have chronic conditions and compromised immune systems. Now that vaccines are widely available and scientifically proven to be safe and the most effective method for preventing hospitalization and death, it would be absolutely irresponsible for anyone working in a long-term care facility to not receive this protection that could prevent widespread infection among those who are most vulnerable from dying of this communicable disease, some of whom for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated themselves. I applaud the staff of our long-term care facilities for everything they do to protect our older populations.” Governor Lamont

Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities/Connecticut Center for Assisted Living President and CEO Matt Barrett released the following statement Friday in response to the executive order:

“Connecticut nursing homes support the Governor’s staff vaccination mandate policy. When implemented on a wide scale, the staff vaccine mandate will provide maximum protection for all residents, staff and others in our communities from the known and substantial risks of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe the staff vaccine mandate should apply beyond nursing homes to cover other health care providers serving populations vulnerable to the virus, such as hospitals, assisted living communities, and home health care.”