Gov. Lamont proposes plan that would allow kids to visit Beardsley Zoo for free this summer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont wants to allow kids 18 and under to visit museums across Connecticut free of charge this summer. Part of that plan, includes Connecticut’s only zoo.

Summer is just around the corner and COVID-19 restrictions are lifting which means your child will need something to do. Governor Lamont is asking the legislature to approve a $15 million proposal that would allow children to visit the zoo, museums, and cultural venues across the state to get them active again.

For children and adults looking for an escape from remote learning, a trip to places like the Beardsley Zoo is a win win situation. And provided the legislature signs off on the governor’s proposal, children along with an adult will be able to enjoy a trip to the zoo and other designated locations free of charge starting July 1 through Sept. 6.