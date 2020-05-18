Gov. Lamont provides guidelines for reopening dentist offices

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has released guidelines Monday for reopening dental offices around the state, starting Wednesday.

While during the pandemic, dental offices were always considered an essential business and never ordered to close, they were strongly advised to limit their practices to urgent and emergency dental care.

However, on May 20 when phase one of reopening the state begins, some dental practices will resume elective services and dental hygienists, dental assistants, and dentists asked for more guidance from the state when they do so.

I thank the working group of dental hygienists, dental assistants, and dentists for sitting down with leadership at @CTDPH and thoughtfully coming to an agreement on this guidance, which provides a thorough analysis of best practices for dental offices. https://t.co/qbE1q8AENe — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 18, 2020

In response, Governor Lamont directed the Connecticut Department of Public Health to convene a working group of dental professionals to come up with a guidance document.

“Having representatives from each of these groups collaboratively develop these protocols was an important step forward so that all of their concerns could be heard and addressed. The success of this effort is owed to each member’s extensive and continuous hard work, commitment to professionalism, advocacy for their constituencies, and common goal of protecting the health and safety of the dental workforce and patients. Our group of professionals at the Department of Public Health have been incredibly thorough and thoughtful during this pandemic, and this is yet another example of their incredible hard work on behalf of the residents of our state.” Governor Ned Lamont

