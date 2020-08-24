Gov. Lamont, PURA to host public hearing on Eversource’s rate increase

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to speak at a Monday public hearing hosted by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Eversource’s rate increase.

Gov. Lamont will be joined by PURA for the meeting to discuss Eversource’s request for a delivery rate increase. This comes after widespread criticism, from residents and official leaders alike, of Eversource following their response to Tropical Storm Isaias damage in the state.

Many residents were left without power for a little over a week, and many are pointing the finger at electric companies for being allegedly being unprepared.

RELATED: New legislation calls for electric companies to pay customers for outages

The hearing will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.