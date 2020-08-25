Gov. Lamont recommends tying incentives to performance for Eversource, UI

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Insanity is “doing the same thing [over and over the same way] and expecting a different result.” Governor Ned Lamont used that saying Monday to make a point about the state’s utility companies. He says the only way to get them to get the power back on sooner after a big storm is by rewarding Eversource and United Illuminating based on their performance.

Gov. Lamont said Super Storm Sandy should have been a turning point, but he said the reforms that were put in place back then, unfortunately, didn’t make a big difference in performance this time around.

In terms of response following Tropical Storm Isaias, the governor pointed to people being forced to wait for six, seven, and – in some cases – up to 10 days to get their power back on.

At Monday’s PURA hearing, he recommended tying incentives to performance.

He says what matters to ratepayers – things like reliability and customer service – should be directly linked to the profits of those big utility companies and compensation for its executives.

“And that’s what I am pushing on,” the governor said, “and that’s what I testified on today at the PURA hearing. And performance-based means you get a good rate of return. In this case, it’s about 9.5%. Not for showing up, not because you’re an electric utility, but because you’ve earned performance metrics in a number of different categories.”

The number one category Lamont said is affordability. He pointed to Connecticut consumers paying some of the highest rates in the country.

He went on to say the most important metric would be “reliability and reliance.” Lamont said he’s happy to reward for good performance and happy to penalize for bad performance.