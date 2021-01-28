Gov. Lamont reconsidering certain restrictions following drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of our neighboring states are easing a little on some restrictions. Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont said he will announce some changes for Connecticut early next week.

While acknowledging we have a lot of work to do, the governor pointed to the numbers, like the

COVID positivity rate and hospitalizations now trending downward.

Some people have been outspoken when it comes to houses of worship. In fact, the governor said there have even been legal cases moving forward. He added now is the time to end the numerical cap on houses of worship.

“We’re gonna have all the folks 75 and above vaccinated, who want to get vaccinated, at least with their first dose within a couple of weeks, moving quickly into the 65 and above. Much safer to go to church once you’ve been vaccinated,” Gov. Lamont said.

Rhode Island and Massachusetts are lifting the curfew on restaurants. Connecticut still has a 10 p.m. curfew and higher occupancy. So, the governor said it’s not comparing apples to apples, but he’ll consider a move there.

Expect more details first thing next week.