Gov. Lamont recruiting healthcare volunteers of all skills to help with state’s COVID-19 efforts

"We need you now, more than ever."

(WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is calling for volunteers to step up to the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Lamont took to social media Saturday morning with a video PSA, asking healthcare volunteers, including students and retired healthcare workers, to help our state as the pandemic “puts a surge upon our hospital capacity and supplies.”

The governor says so far, over 1,000 nurses have come out of retirement to help our local hospitals and health facilities.

Local businesses are also taking action, manufacturing hand sanitizers, personal protective equipment, and medical devices out of materials they already have for their regular inventory. People with sewing machines are also taking the time to make surgical masks.

People interested in volunteering can register at the state’s volunteer management webpage ctresponds.ct.gov.