Gov. Lamont says eviction moratorium will last until pandemic public health emergency expires

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s eviction moratorium will go through at least May 20, 2021. But Governor Ned Lamont says it may be longer depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic goes.

A spokesperson for the governor says it’s a priority to keep residents in their homes during the pandemic as many across the state struggle to make ends meet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a separate national eviction moratorium that will extend through June 30.

Here in New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker praised the governor’s commitment to keeping residents in their homes during these unprecedented times but acknowledges the burden that this continues to place on landlords across the state.

Mayor Elicker says New Haven already faces a number of issues including affordable housing for residents, especially for those in underserved communities. Many of the city’s congregant shelters have closed to avoid having people in close quarters during the pandemic, so during these economically fragile times, city leaders say keeping people housed is an economic tool to get through the rest of the pandemic.

Mayor Elicker said, “If all of a sudden we had many many people across the city being evicted we just don’t have the capacity to manage that kind of situation.”

