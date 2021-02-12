Gov. Lamont says he plans to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that he plans on getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine sometime next week.

He made that announcement while visiting the No Barriers Program at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Stamford midday Friday.

Connecticut residents ages 65 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the governor is part of that eligible group.

Exactly where and when he will get that shot is not known at this time.

