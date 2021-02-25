Gov. Lamont seeks to extend expired shut-off moratorium

(AP)– Gov. Ned Lamont is asking Connecticut utility regulators to continue a moratorium that prevents electric customers from having their service shut off during the pandemic.

That moratorium actually expired in October. Companies including Eversource Energy and United Illuminating have since submitted plans to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to resume shutting off power for the first time since last March.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Wednesday filed an objection to those plans, arguing that PURA should keep the moratorium in place until planned federal programs designed to help struggling utility customers come online.