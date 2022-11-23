HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday.

In his address, Lamont states:

“Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual basis goes back, obviously, to the Pilgrims in 1620 and Plymouth during incredibly hard times when they celebrated that very first Thanksgiving meal.

It’s ironic that Thanksgiving became a national holiday by Abraham Lincoln’s decree right in the middle of a civil war when maybe people thought there’s not quite as much to give thanks for. And he reminded us by that day that every day is worth giving thanks for.

And today, as we get on the backside of COVID, I give thanks to the people of Connecticut, give thanks to those essential workers who showed up every day. Thanks for the fact that we have good paying jobs out there ready to be filled by young people here at the State of Connecticut. And thanks to our family and friends and communities.

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.”

