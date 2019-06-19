Connecticut

Gov. Lamont signs bill providing post-traumatic stress benefits for some first responders

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 05:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:24 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Some first responders will soon be provided with post-traumatic stress benefits for up to a year.

Government Lamont signed that bill on Tuesday that covers police and firefighters, but does not include other first responders like paramedics.

Related: Gov. Lamont signs bill limiting police immigration actions

Some lawmakers are vowing to revisit the issue next year.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center